New South Wales Blues head coach Laurie Daley has confirmed his team for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series as the Blues chase a straight sets victory.

After a convincing win in Brisbane - the Blues second in a row at the venue after also winning last year's decider - Daley has opted to keep changes at a minimum for the trip to Perth.

New Zealand Warriors prop Mitchell Barnett has been ruled out with a knee injury that has ended his season, so Daley has simply promoted from within the Game 1 squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Max King, who had an excellent performance off the interchange bench, will be promoted to start at prop alongside Payne Haas, while Game 1 reserve Stefano Utoikamanu wins the race for the vacant bench spot ahead of Terrell May, who was controversially overlooked for Game 1, and Keaon Koloamatangi, who has been in excellent form for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Koloamatangi has been included in the squad for Game 2 as jersey number 19, and will be on standby for any mishaps in the forwards given his ability to play in the middle and on the edge.

Matt Burton takes over from Campbell Graham at 18th man, with the South Sydney centre not in the squad, while Kangaroo Lindsay Smith is the other new face in the reserves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The otherwise unchanged squad means the team that got the job done in Brisbane, led by halves Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses, will get another chance to get the job done, with Isaah Yeo again to captain the side, and Reece Robson retaining the number nine jersey despite some minor injury niggles between Game 1 and 2.

Game 2 of the series will be played next Wednesday night in Perth.

New South Wales Blues squad for State of Origin 2

1. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

4. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

5. Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels)

6. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Max King (Canterbury Bulldogs)

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

13. Izaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers, c)

Interchange

14. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

15. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters)

16. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

17. Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm)

Reserves

18. Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

19. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

20. Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers)