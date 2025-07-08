The New South Wales Blues have confirmed both Payne Haas and Brian To'o will be fit for the deciding match of the 2025 State of Origin series.\r\n\r\nThe duo have both had modified training programs in the lead-up to the decider after suffering injuries.\r\n\r\nHaas was delayed arriving into camp with a back problem, while To'o suffered an LCL injury during Penrith's win against the Canterbury Bulldogs, but the 13 days between that contest and Origin 3 has been enough for him to recover.\r\n\r\nMelbourne forward Stefano Utoikamanu also had modified training over the weekend, but is expected to be able to play in the decider.\r\n\r\nThe Sydney Morning Herald are reporting both players trained properly in the side's final full session on Monday, and it's understood they were able to get through the captain's run on Tuesday unscathed.\r\n\r\n\u201cBrian has a grade-two lateral collateral ligament, or LCL tear, and that's normally anywhere from 10 to 14 to 21-day recovery \u2013 Wednesday night will be 13 days from the time he injured it,\u201d NSW doctor Nathan Gibbs told The Sydney Morning Herald on To'o.\r\n\r\n\u201cHe's progressed as well as we could expect. There was a chance he wouldn't be right, but at the moment's he's very much right."\r\n\r\nThe recovery timeline will mean To'o should get through the game unscathed.\r\n\r\nHaas, on the other hand, was under a cloud for the second time this series, but has passed fit to play.\r\n\r\n\u201cAs for Payne, he got through about 30 minutes of contact work, including hitting the ground, getting back up, acceleration, deceleration, grapple tackling, all that stuff. He looked very unencumbered. We wanted him to tick that box on Monday night, and he did," Gibbs said.\r\n\r\nIt means Jacob Kiraz and Lindsay Smith, who were on standby as 18th and 19th man, won't be needed for the decider, which is to be played on Wednesday evening at Homebush.