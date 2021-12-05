Greg Alexander is already a member of Brad Fittler's New South Wales coaching staff, and a prominent figure on the Penrith Panthers' board, but he could be about to add another gig to his already busy schedule.

One of the most popular analysts in the game, "Brandy Alexander" is set to also expand his role with Fox Sports in 2022, touted as a potential host of NRL 360.

Yvonne Sampson is set to go on maternity leave ahead of the 2022 season, leaving the chair she took from Ben Ikin - who took up a new role as the head of football at the Brisbane Broncos - in mid last year.

It's unclear how long Sampson will need away from the NRL 360 seat, but it's thought she may not work for Fox at all during the upcoming season.

Alexander has been a heavy part of the Fox Sports match analysis over the years, often appearing in commentary or panel shows during matches.

That role could be cut back if he lands the NRL 360 job, which The Daily Telegraph are reporting will happen.

Sampson was seen as a breath of fresh air for the show, hosting alongside Paul Kent.

It's understood the likes of Braith Anasta, Coope Cronk and Michael Ennis are all set to play increase roles over the weekend with Sampson and Alexander pre-occupied.

It's also understood Alexander would host NRL 360 alongside Kent, who was on the show during Ikin's hosting days and won't be departing anytime soon.