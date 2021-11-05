The New South Wales Blues will be forced to face an old nightmare when the 2022 State of Origin series rolls around.

Despite Brad Fittler putting together a dominant team who took out the first two games of this year's Origin series by a record margin, the Maroons are major off-field changes in order to set themselves up for success.

Rookie coach, but former champion fullback Billy Slater has already been confirmed as the state's new coach, while Johnathan Thurston is once again likely to front up as one of his assistants.

As reported during the week, the Australian Rugby League Commission have also reportedly given former Queensland coach and current Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga to take a seat on a senior advisory board alongside another former Origin-winning coach in Wayne Bennett.

The latest piece to Queensland's long-term transformation is for Cameron Smith to reportedly join the set up, that is, according to a Daily Telegraph report.

While it's understood the deal is not yet confirmed, negotiations are believed to be in the advanced stage with Smith set to sign on the dotted line with the QRL within in the next week.

Smith will take up an assistant role alongside Thurston, while Josh Hannay will also be in camp, giving Slater an arsenal of former Origin players to impart experience on what is set to be another young and inexperienced Queensland squad.

Smith has previously reportedly said he would like to help out Queensland as they attempt to return to Origin dominance following the disastrous 2020 series.

“It would be great for us to have Cameron Smith in camp,” QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher said.

“We have a working assignment for him through the Origin series and there are few better credentialed people in rugby league than Cameron Smith.

“Cameron would have an enormous impact on the group.”