The first game of the upcoming Rugby League World Cup has been officially confirmed, and it's a belter.

Naturally, being the home nation, Australia will feature in the opening match.

But instead of being scheduled to play a Tier 2 nation, RLWC organisers have decided for the Kangaroos to do battle with New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, a blockbuster clash between the two highest-ranked nations.

The news comes along with the worst-kept secret in rugby league being confirmed, with Channel Seven announcing it has secured the exclusive Australian rights to the Rugby League World Cup 2026 in a deal worth $12 million, the richest in the history of international rugby league.

Seven West Media Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Howard, was delighted to have secured the rights to the tournament.

"Seven is proud to be the unrivalled home of Australian sport. The Rugby League World Cup is a significant world-class event and hosting it on home soil makes it even more special. It's exactly the kind of premium sporting content Seven is known for and committed to delivering – live, free and exclusively to all Australians." Howard said in a Seven News statement.

The NRL was happy to officially confirm the deal, too, with NRL CEO Andrew Abdo commenting on Seven's acquisition.

"International rugby league is the ultimate stage and representing your country is the ultimate honour." Abdo told Seven News.

"In less than a year, the Rugby League World Cup 2026 will deliver the most competitive international tournament in the game's history. We are excited to be partnering with the Seven Network to bring every match live and free across Australia."

The 2026 RLWC begins on October 15 and lasts a month until the final on November 15, with all men's, women's and wheelchair matches available for viewing on Seven or 7plus Sport.