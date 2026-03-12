Billy Smith has reportedly been involved in an e-bike crash, placing him out of action for Friday night's game against the Rabbitohs. \n\nThe Sydney Morning Herald reports that on Thursday afternoon, Smith was involved in the accident while riding in the Moore Park precinct whilst ‘doubling' with fellow teammate Egan Butcher.\n\nSources say Butcher was unharmed in the incident, but Smith sustained a head injury and is currently being assessed by the club doctor.\n\nSmith will miss out on Friday night's blockbuster clash with arch-rivals South Sydney as he has fallen under the 11-day mandatory stand-down period.\n\nIt is being reported by Nine that he will require stitches and will also miss next week's clash against the Penrith Panthers.\n\nSmith, however, has commented on the situation. \n\n“I'm completely fine, I'm all good,” Smith said when contacted by the Sydney Morning Herald.\n\n \n\nSmith has faced multiple injury setbacks throughout his career, including concussions. \n\nThe 26-year-old has played just 46 NRL games since making his debut in 2019.