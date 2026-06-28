Some of the NRL's most elite players could be in for a pay bump thanks to the new TV broadcast deal commencing in 2028.

The ARL and NRL are just about ready to green-light the deal, which Nine and Foxtel have reportedly won the race to, which will span over seven years at over $5 billion.

With more money pumped into the game from the new deal, every avenue of the code will benefit, including the players, who the Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the salary cap could rise to $18-20 million as early as 2028, with it currently set at around $12 million.

The salary cap given to clubs to juggle their top 30 NRL talent means players off-contract at the end of 2027 could receive a massive pay bump when the deal kicks in the following year.

Players such as Nathan Cleary, whose current deal expires at the end of next year, could warrant a $2 million price tag, marking the first time an NRL player has been paid that sum.

Cleary has yet to re-sign with the Panthers, building speculation that he could test his value on the market and become the highest-paid current player.

It is understood that the average player salary of $400,000 is set to be bumped up to as much as $666,000 when the deal kicks in, a massive financial win for the 13-man code.

With two expansion teams in the Perth Bears and the PNG Chiefs, entering the competition in the next 24 months, it gives more opportunities for players to earn big bucks.

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Included in that are tax-free dollars the Chiefs are providing to incentivise players to make the move to the Melanesian country in the early years of their entry.

Some of the other players who are off-contract at the end of 2027, given they don't re-sign with their current club beforehand, could enter the market for a pay rise, including Hudson Young, Jacob Preston, Matt Burton, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Selwyn Cobbo, Tom Trbojevic, Cameron Munster, Bradman Best, Latrell Mitchell, Sam Walker, James Tedesco and others.

With the extra money flowing into the game, the SMH is also revealing that the players will be the greatest beneficiaries, who will receive a reported 41% of the revenue.

The deal is set to be confirmed before NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo departs his role on July 15, taking charge of Tennis Australia.