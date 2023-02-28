Gold Coast Titans star second-rower David Fifita is reportedly set to re-sign with the club, despite the threat of the Canberra Titans, who have taken a "big swing at him".

It's understood the Raiders have offered Fifita as much as $900,000 per season over the length of the proposed deal to make the move to the nation's capital.

Fifita has met with Ricky Stuart and is believed to have toured Raiders' facilities, with the club still attempting to replace the outgoing Adam Elliott, who has moved to the Newcastle Knights for 2023.

While they will go into the near year potentially short of a forward, they haven't given up on the idea of luring Fifita south for the 2024 campaign.

That is now seeming unlikely though, with all recent reports suggesting Fifita will ultimately stay with the Titans. News Corp report that his salary - which was over $1 million per season on the deal which moved him from the Brisbane Broncos to the Gold Coast - will be reduced after a string of poor performances during 2022.

Despite that, his obvious potential is limitless, and David Riccio said on NRL 360 that the club is also set to sign his partner Shaylee Bent in the NRLW, which should all but confirm Fifita's intention to remain at the Titans.

While it had been reported that the decision would be made prior to Round 1, it now appears it may not happen for a few weeks.

“It is edging closer, I would argue that the Titans are the frontrunners here for David Fifita's signature, and it is on the basis that the Titans are also attempting to sign his partner in the NRLW competition,” Riccio said on NRL360.

“The Raiders haven't given up hope, but they are thinking that David is leaning towards the Titans.

“I wouldn't be surprised if David actually plays out a few weeks of the season before making a call whether this year will fell different, and look different as far as the Titans are concerned.

“The Raiders have had a big swing at him.”

The Titans will be out of more from Fifita in 2023 as they attempt to return to the NRL finals.

Last season saw the club falter from their 2021 finals appearance into the bottom four, and Fifita's lack of form stood out like a sore thumb.

At one point, Justin Holbrook axed Fifita to the interchange bench, while another game mid-season against the North Queensland Cowboys saw him line up in the centres.

Beau Fermor became the club's number one second-rower, with a season of form in an otherwise shambolic year that saw him selected to the Queensland extended State of Origin squad under new coach Billy Slater.

Fifita, who has failed to live up to his salary during his time at the Titans, was also being chased by the St George Illawarra Dragons at one stage, but now only has two options for his next deal.

Compare that to another breakout youngster in the same position in Jeremiah Nanai, who had up to half of the NRL chasing him, and it's clear to see the difference between the duo.

Fifita has been named to start in Round 1 for the Titans this year, with the club to open their campaign against the Wests Tigers on Sunday at Leichhardt.