South Sydney Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker has reportedly lost his final chance to audition for NSW Blues selection with a quad injury to keep him out of Saturday's clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

It was reported earlier in the week that Walker failed to finish training after suffering a quad injury, although Rabbitohs officials and medical personnel were not overly concerned at the time.

It was believed that pulling him out of the remainder of training was simply precautionary.

However, News Corp are now reporting that Walker will miss Saturday's game with the St George Illawarra Dragons at Kogarah after failing to train during the captain's run on Friday.

Walker was touted as an option to come into the halves for the Blues in Game 2 of the State of Origin series, which will be played in Brisbane on June 21.

It's not believed the injury would keep Walker out for that long, but it's also unlikely NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler, in a must-win game and with his own future potentially on the line, would risk picking a player coming off an injury who didn't play Game 1.

Walker's name came into the Origin picture following an injury to Nathan Cleary, with most suggesting the only reason Jarome Luai had beaten Walker for the number six jersey in the first place was down to his club combination with Cleary.

Nicho Hynes is the favourite to take over the number seven jersey for the Blues, although Adam Reynolds and Mitchell Moses have both been offered up as potential options.

Walker's injury isn't the only problem the Blues and Rabbitohs are facing, with both Cameron Murray and Latrell Mitchell to miss this weekend's game.

Mitchell was a late withdrawal from Origin 1 with a calf injury that was supposed to have cleared up by now, however, the prolonged stint on the sideline will leave Fittler second-guessing himself as to whether he should pick the star fullback to line up in the centres or not.

Consistent forward Murray on the other hand injured his groin last weekend in attempting to back-up from Origin. While it's believed the injury isn't serious, the Rabbitohs took the conservative approach in not naming him for Saturday's clash against a struggling Dragons outfit.

It's understood Dean Hawkins will come into the halves for the clash against the Dragons.