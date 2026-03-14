Alex Johnston made history last night when he scored his 213th career try, becoming the highest try-scorer in NRL history.

Johnston made his NRL debut in 2014 for the Rabbitohs and has remained loyal to the club ever since.

However, as the celebrations settled, the attention naturally shifted to the next chapter of Johnston's remarkable career, where he will continue to build on his legacy. And what might the future hold for one of the game's greatest players?

The 31-year-old, who proudly represents his Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, and Papua New Guinean heritage, has previously expressed interest in joining the new NRL PNG franchise in 2028 to honour his culture and family.

While his contract with the red and green lasts through to the end of the 2027 season, Johnston is still undecided about where the rest of his career might take him.

Sitting beside Johnston at the post-match press conference, Wayne Bennett has nothing but support for the historic winger, even if this means moving away from the club.

“Souths will always be there for him, so if he wants to do something else then come back to Souths, that's never going to be a problem,” Bennett said.

“The game is blessed to have a player like him, particularly when winning this award as well, because he's as good a player as I've ever coached, with regards to his behaviour, discipline, commitment to team - all the things that matter.

"He's a 10 out of 10. The game is blessed that he's broken the record.”

Johnston reflected on his plans and celebrations.

“These are conversations that I need to have with Souths and with PNG, and that's probably something that's going to happen in the future,” Johnston said.

“I just want to keep playing as long as I can. I've got another season at Souths and hopefully can keep playing on after that.

“I'm going to go over there (PNG), I'm pretty sure, a couple of times this year, so I'll celebrate with them then, and I'm sure the scenes will be very similar as they were tonight, that's for sure.”

The PNG Chiefs also celebrated Johnston's milestone on social media.

"We want to acknowledge not just the number, but the consistency, professionalism, and class you've shown over so many seasons,” the club wrote.

"You continue to set the standard for excellence in our game, and you continue to fly the flag proudly for our country.

"Your journey inspires players across PNG and the Pacific. You've made a huge impact on our young PNG boys and girls who see what is possible with discipline, humility, and hard work.

"Records like this don't happen by accident; they're built on years of commitment and love for the sport. We celebrate you today and wish you many more moments of brilliance ahead. You're a true professional and an amazing ambassador for PNG."

The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League also honoured Johnston.

"The country's pride radiates from the mountains of Lumi Station to the bordering islands between PNG and Australia. Your achievement will be told for generations to come as the Kumul that soared to the greatest peak of NRL try-scoring history,” the post read.

Bennett, the most successful and longest-serving coach in the game's history, added.

"I've coached nearly a thousand games, and that hasn't happened before, so...it's a pretty special time".

As Johnston continues his career, the rugby league world will watch closely—not just for more records, but for the next step in the journey of a player whose dedication, discipline, and cultural pride have already left an indelible mark on the game. The question now remains: where will the legend end up next?