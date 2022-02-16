Gold Coast forward Jarrod Wallace is reportedly on the verge of joining Wayne Bennett and The Dolphins at the cessation of the 2022 NRL season.

According to a Wednesday afternoon report from The Courier Mail, the 30-year-old prop is said to be speaking with the expansion club and appears likely to trade Robina for Redcliffe ahead of 2023.

Given the out-of-contract forward is currently earning within the vicinity of $600,000 a season as a Titan, the chances of being retained on the glitter strip beyond this year on a similar deal appear slim.

And with deep pockets, as well as a focus on building their squad from the front first, Bennett and The Dolphins seem the best-placed suitor to land the former Maroons' representative.

Should terms with The Dolphins be agreed upon, Wallace will become the sixth forward to ink on with the club behind the previous commitments of Felise Kaufusi, Ray Stone, Mark Nicholls and the Bromwich brothers.

Across the course of his latest campaign under head coach Justin Holbrook, Wallace ran for 2574 metres over 25 appearances and crossed the chalk on six occasions.

JARROD WALLACE

Prop Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 103.1

All Run Metres 0.2

Tries 1.1

Tackle Breaks

Although the 117-game front-rower's future remains ambiguous under his watch, Holbrook stated that the ex-Bronco still had a role to play in sending Gold Coast back to September.

“I’m happy with how he’s going. Particularly after Christmas, he’s really ramped it up,” he said.

“He will be a big part of our side this year. As for the future, he will have to weigh up his options.”

Wallace, Holbrook and the Titans are set to face Brisbane and New Zealand in trial clashes across the course of the next month before their season proper begins on Sunday, March 13 in a Round 1 battle against Parramatta.