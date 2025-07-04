The Wests Tigers may benefit from another installment of Wild Wests: Tales From Tiger Town, with the struggling club hitting the forefront of media controversy once again over a conflict Benji Marshall has profoundly denied.

Reports earlier in the week revealed there was an altercation between the Tigers' coach and star utility Adam Doueihi, in which the Lebanon international supposedly took issue with how his coach tackled him during a training session.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Marshall emphatically refuted any talk of conflict between him and his playing group, frustrated with the ongoing media spotlight his club seems to be under constantly.

“I'm not going to add any fuel to something that's not true,” Marshall said per NT News.

“I'll show you the video... I've been doing it [joining in training] for the last three years, and all of a sudden now it's become an issue.”

Marshall was fed up when touching on these supposedly false rumours; however, he was adamant that the media buzz is a result of poor on-field performances, not off-field dramatics.

“It comes down to winning and losing, and when you are losing, these things come out.

“If those wins don't start coming, then of course this talk will start happening. I knew what I was getting into when I took the job.”

The former premiership winner stated that while things look rocky in Tiger Town at the moment, he is certain of better days ahead.

“Although we have been losing, we are on an upward trajectory."

He also shared his internal confidence in his job safety, despite reports that there is pressure from within for the young coach to produce wins.

“The only pressure I feel is I want these guys to do well, I want the club to do well."

Marshall will have the opportunity to end the Tigers' six-game losing streak this Sunday against the Sydney Roosters, a must-win match for a club nearing double digit losses on the trot.