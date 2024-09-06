Wests Tigers coach Benji Marshall appears resolute in his commitment to the club's long-term success, as his first season at the helm concluded with the team finishing last and collecting the wooden spoon.

Despite the Tigers' challenging year, there is an outlook and focus on player development and future sustainability rather than short-term gains.

The Tigers' season ended in a heavy 60-26 defeat to the Parramatta Eels, capping off a campaign in which the club struggled on multiple fronts.

Conceding the most points in the league and topping the charts for sin bins, the team's on-field performances were far from what fans had hoped for.

Yet, Marshall remains unfazed by the immediate setbacks.

“It doesn't worry me because I'm not coaching to keep my job. I'm coaching to try and make this club better. I'm coaching to try and make these kids better,” Marshall stated.

Throughout 2024, Marshall debuted 12 young players, more than any other club.

Promising players like Lachlan Galvin and Jahream Bula were given crucial game time, cementing their readiness at building a strong foundation for years to come.

“The thing that people probably look at is success now and having overnight success. We're looking at trying to have success for a long period of time, not just winning one year and go missing for the next three,” Marshall explained.

The long-term approach is increasingly evident in the Tigers' recruitment for next season, which includes key signings from current top eight sides such as Jarome Luai (Panthers), Sunia Turuva (Panthers), Jeral Skelton (Bulldogs) and Royce Hunt (Sharks).

These players will be expected to complement the development of the club's young talent, and it could provide the spark needed to turn the Tigers' fortunes around in 2024.

Even amid the club's struggles, the mood remains hopeful with a clear belief in Marshall's long-term strategy.

“I honestly believe I can do that, and if that's me for the next two years and we don't get the rewards and I'm not here and someone else does, that's how much I care about the club,” Marshall said.

The Tigers' rebuilding process is not without its challenges and Benji acknowledged that some of the team's shortcomings this year were partly due to his approach.

“It's probably my fault today because I encouraged them to play footy and we had a lot of errors coming out of our half,” he admitted following the heavy loss to the Eels in the playoff for the 'winner' of the wooden spoon.