Veteran half Ben Hunt has formally notified the Brisbane Broncos of his intention to play beyond the 2027 season, casting fresh light on the decorated playmaker's long-term future in the NRL.

The decision follows months of speculation about whether 2027 would mark the end of Hunt's career as he approaches his 38th birthday.

The 360-game veteran returned to his debut club last season and was a pivotal member of Brisbane's premiership-winning team.

The move back to Red Hill also saw Hunt surpass 200 appearances for the Broncos across multiple stints with the club.

Hunt's current two-year deal was widely viewed as a chance to finish his career where it began, but his latest indication suggests the veteran isn't ready to hang up the boots just yet.

Since rejoining Brisbane, Hunt has alternated between the halves and a bench utility role, providing valuable experience and versatility to the Broncos' squad.

His desire to cement a long-term role could, however, provide some salary cap woes for the Broncos, as the contest for Reynold's number 7 jersey is set to heat up.

Should Hunt extend his career, he is on track to push past the rare 400-game milestone — a feat achieved by only a handful of players in the game's history.

Depending on his fitness and Brisbane's - or whatever team he may join - ability to consistently play finals football, Hunt could even have his sights set on the all-time NRL appearance record held by Cameron Smith, who retired with 430 games.

Smith finished his career at 37, while Hunt would be 38 if he extended by just one season beyond 2027.

However, the playmaker could potentially push his career to 39 should he decide to continue playing until the end of 2029.

Broncos coach Michael Maguire confirmed to the Daily Telegraph that the veteran's future remains under discussion but praised Hunt's enduring passion for the game.

“Benny is working through that (his future) at the moment,” Maguire told the Daily Telegraph.

“He loves the club, and he loves football.

“He just loves the game, and I really enjoy coaching a guy like that.

“'Hunty' says he still has the hunger to get out there and rip into training, and he is in the same in games as well.

“Whilst that fire is burning, Hunty is keen to keep going.”