The 2012 Dally M medallist, Ben Barba, has decided to hang up the boots on his rugby league career after almost 30 years in the sport.

A one-time premiership with the Cronulla Sharks, Barba is fondly remembered for his time with the Canterbury Bulldogs, in which he was recognised as one of the NRL's premium elite players of the competition and even won the Dally M medal in only his fifth season.

Barba also had a stint with the Brisbane Broncos in 2014 and was in the North Queensland Cowboys squad in 2019, but failed to register a match for them before being cut.

Last playing in the NRL in 2016, he recorded 168 matches and 99 tries across nine seasons.

A six-time Indigenous All Stars representative, he also won the Man of Steel Award in 2018 for St Helens RLFC - the Super League equivalent to the Dally M Medal - and had a brief stint in rugby union for Toulon.

More recently, he played for the Sarina Crocodiles and South Sharks who play in the A-Grade Men's division in the Rugby League Mackay and District competition.

"I'm sure a lot of you know but this is me! To think after almost 30 years I'm leaving the game that gave me everything," Barba posted on social media.

"So much love and appreciation to all my loved ones that have been there along this incredible journey.

"I wanted this to be short and sharp so thankyou. BB out."