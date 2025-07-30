Rugby360, the cashed-up breakaway rugby competition taking the sports world by storm, is looming as a likely threat to the NRL's superstar stocks.\r\n\r\nWith Ryan Papenhuyzen, the latest star linked with the polarising new league, his coach Craig Bellamy has opened up on what it means for the NRL.\r\n\r\nSpeaking to Fox League, Bellamy touched on the recent links Rugby360 has had with his star fullback, revealing he isn't fully across the reports.\r\n\r\n"I don't know enough about that to have a real comment on that," he conceded.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_220858" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 18: Ryan Papenhuyzen of the Storm looks on after the round seven NRL match between Dolphins and Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium, on April 18, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nDespite his ambiguity on the subject, he did admit that the new competition is not one to be ignored.\r\n\r\n"If they have got a fair bit of money and are willing to throw it at people, that's going to be a threat," Bellamy declared.\r\n\r\nKalyn Ponga has also been linked to the new rugby competition, as has Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who could make over $1 million a season if he were to make the code switch.\r\n\r\nPapenhuyzen is reportedly looking at $1.5 million a season as a Rugby360 recruit, a much bigger paycheck than what he'd make in the NRL.\r\n\r\nThe competition still has a few hurdles to overcome before it is declared an official league; however, it seems even an NRL legend in Bellamy is wary of the ramifications it could have on the league.