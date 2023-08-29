The NRL has announced that Belinda Sharpe and Kasey Badger will create officiating history this weekend, becoming the first females to referee in the NRL under the single referee system.

Sharpe will be handed the reigns as referee for the Manly Sea Eagles game against the Wests Tigers, while Badger will officiate the Gold Coast Titans versus the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Although Sharpe has officiated under the two-referee system previously, it will be the first time female match officials have operated in the single-referee system in NRL history. She refereed eight match back in the two-referee system and has gone on to be a touch judge in 195 NRL games and refereed the Women's State of Origin matches between 2019-2023 and NRLW Grand Final in 2020 and 2021.

On the other hand, Badger has been a touch judge in 161 NRL games and officiated as the Bunker Review Official in 43 matches. She has also been the referee for the 2018, 2019 and 2022 NRLW Grand Final and refereed the World Cup match between Tonga and Wales last year.

In what is a momentous achievement for the sport of rugby league, NRL CEO Andrew Abdo congratulated the duo on creating history.

"I congratulate Belinda Sharpe and Kasey Badger for making history with these appointments,” Mr Abdo said.

“Kasey and Belinda are professionals and have shown dedication and discipline in their development. This is an historic moment for them and for the game.”

NRL Executive General Manager - Elite Football Graham Annesley would echo Abdo's statement and so would NRL General Manger Elite Officiating Jared Maxwell.

“Kasey and Belinda have both been exceptional officials and it's so pleasing that they have both continued to develop so well,” Annesley said.

“As pioneers, they have had to deal with added pressure through their careers. But they progressed through the refereeing pathways diligently, and patiently waited for the opportunity.”

“Both Belinda and Kasey have dedicated themselves to continual improvement and professional growth," Maxwell added.

“Their progression is a direct result of the strong pathways that we have. But what is also clear is the impact both Belinda and Kasey have had on the pathways themselves as they have progressed.

“The influence of Kasey and Belinda has inspired young girls to take up refereeing. Many more will be inspired again when they see them refereeing this weekend.”