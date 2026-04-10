Boardroom tensions are simmering at the Perth Bears, but head coach Mal Meninga has made one thing clear — he isn't going anywhere.

“I don't know an organisation or family that doesn't have any friction,” Meninga told the Daily Telegraph.

“I have been over here since Tuesday, and we have been in the same office. We have been to meetings over the last couple of days, and I don't sense anything.

As the NRL's newest expansion franchise works to establish itself in Western Australia, key figures tied to the club's North Sydney origins have travelled across the country in a bid to resolve growing unrest behind the scenes.

At the centre of the issue is the relationship between CEO Anthony De Ceglie and General Manager of Football David Sharpe, with concerns mounting over alignment, communication, and the overall direction of the club.

The situation is expected to be addressed in a series of high-level meetings this week, as stakeholders attempt to steady the ship before the Bears take the field in their inaugural campaign in 2027.

Meninga, who has strong ties to Sharpe dating back to their time together in Canberra, was instrumental in advocating for his appointment. However, Sharpe's role has come under scrutiny amid reports of friction within the organisation — particularly from the North Sydney faction, who feel increasingly sidelined in the formation of the Perth-based franchise.

Sources suggest concerns have been raised about alienation and a perceived disconnect between the club's historic roots and its new identity in the West.

While speculation had surfaced that Meninga might reconsider his future should Sharpe be pushed out, the veteran coach emphatically shut that down, reaffirming his long-term commitment to the Bears project.

“This is my last frontier – I am not going anywhere. I want to finish the job. I am really focused on building the club," Meninga confirmed.

Although Sharpe's job security is not believed to be immediately under threat, the ongoing discussions are expected to produce a clearer structure and working relationship between key figures. The goal is to ensure stability at a crucial stage of the club's development.

Meanwhile, the Australian Rugby League Commission is understood to be monitoring the situation from afar. While the governing body has taken an interest in developments in Perth, it is not expected to intervene directly at this stage.