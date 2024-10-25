John Bateman is not going anywhere.

That is the message he has provided Wests Tigers fans after months of speculation over his future following his surprise late-season loan back to England.

The star forward, who is signed with the Tigers until at least the end of 2026 under the terms of his current contract, struggled to find form throughout his first two seasons at the Tigers, both under former head coach Tim Sheens and his 2024 replacement Benji Marshall.

The Tigers won the wooden spoon in both seasons.

It led to him eventually heading back home, where he finished the season with the Warrington Wolves in the Super League.

Speculation has ramped up in recent days that he may wind up at the Manly Sea Eagles when he returns to Australia, but speaking to NRL.com, he stated he has not yet spoken to the Tigers about his future and will be returning to the club after Christmas.

"Honestly, mate, it's news to me when it comes out,” Bateman said.

“I've not spoke to anyone over there regarding the team and stuff like that; I've got two years left at Wests Tigers, and I'm going back there.

“I've not even spoken to Wests Tigers since I left, to be fair. They just sent me a message saying [when] I'm due in.

“From there, I'm literally unsure about that stuff.”

Bateman also confirmed he wasn't phased by recent comments from CEO Shane Richardson suggesting Bateman needed to 'want to be at the club'.

"I don't know where that came from. It is what it is. Like I said, I'm going back there," Bateman said.

"Whatever gets said and whatever goes on, that's been said. I'm looking forward to being back there.

"So yeah, I'll be spending my time with my family, but after Christmas, I'll be back there."

The 31-year-old has played 285 top-flight games across Australia and England, with 34 of those coming for the Canberra Raiders and another 32 for the Tigers. He has played for the Bradford Bulls, Wigan Warriors in two stints, and the Warrington Wolves during his time in England.