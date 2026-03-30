ROUND 5
 2026-04-02T09:00:00Z 
 2026-04-02T09:00:00Z 
Kayo Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-03T05:05:00Z 
 2026-04-03T05:05:00Z 
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-03T09:00:00Z 
 2026-04-03T09:00:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-04T06:30:00Z 
 2026-04-04T06:30:00Z 
Jubilee Oval
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-04T08:30:00Z 
 2026-04-04T08:30:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-05T04:00:00Z 
 2026-04-05T04:00:00Z 
Ocean Protect Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-05T06:05:00Z 
 2026-04-05T06:05:00Z 
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-06T06:05:00Z 
 2026-04-06T06:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
ROUND 5
 2026-04-02T09:00:00Z 
 2026-04-02T09:00:00Z 
Kayo Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-03T05:05:00Z 
 2026-04-03T05:05:00Z 
Accor Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-03T09:00:00Z 
 2026-04-03T09:00:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-04T06:30:00Z 
 2026-04-04T06:30:00Z 
Jubilee Oval
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-04T08:30:00Z 
 2026-04-04T08:30:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-05T04:00:00Z 
 2026-04-05T04:00:00Z 
Ocean Protect Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-05T06:05:00Z 
 2026-04-05T06:05:00Z 
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
 2026-04-06T06:05:00Z 
 2026-04-06T06:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎