New Zealand Warriors skipper Mitch Barnett's run of injuries is set to continue, with the damaging forward picking up another injury. \n\nBarnett has undergone surgery for a broken thumb, with Code Sports reporting it will sideline him for four to six weeks.\n\nConcerns were raised about an extended omission when images on social media started circulating of Barnett in a sling.\n\nThe thumb injury took place in the Warriors' loss to the Wests Tigers last week.\n\nIt is a horrible run of luck for Barnett, who was in his second game back after a long spell out of the game recovering from an ACL injury sustained mid-way through last year. \n\nBarnett was building momentum to return to the enforcer we saw in previous seasons; however will have to bide his time on the sidelines until he recovers.