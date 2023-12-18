Brisbane Broncos fullback Tristan Sailor has reportedly been cleared to make a move to the English Super League, effective immediately.

Sailor is stuck behind Reece Walsh at the Broncos, and while he re-signed with the club in recent months to confirm he would remain a Bronco - where his father Wendell made a name for himself - until at least the end of the 2025 season, it now appears he will sign with the Leigh Leopards on a three-year deal.

It's understood the Broncos will not stand in his way of a move and will issue a release.

The League Scene Podcast is reporting that they have been able to confirm Sailor has now been approved for a visa to enter the United Kingdom, which could see the contract with Leigh signed in a matter of days.

EXCLUSIVE: Tristan Sailor’s UK visa has been approved. It will be announced in the coming days that he will join Leigh effective immediately on a three year deal. — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) December 18, 2023

Sailor was first linked with a move away from the Broncos in recent weeks, with the fullback no guarantee of assuming Brisbane's number one jumper even when Walsh isn't available, given other options such as Jesse Arthars and Selwyn Cobbo, who is likely to remain on the wing in 2024 but has grand plans to play fullback, are also at the club.

It was at one stage reported Sailor was also in discussions with the London Broncos.

The back-up fullback, who began his NRL career at the St George Illawarra Dragons but then had off-field issues, played just four NRL games in his first season as a Bronco but spent much of the year lighting up the QLD Cup.

The 25-year-old's now likely move to England could leave the Broncos relying on either Cobbo or Arthars to play fullback if Walsh is unavailable through either injury or suspension or during the State of Origin period, although that could allow development player Israel Leota to make his first-grade debut on the wing. Leota will become a Top 30 squad member in 2025.

The Broncos also have Corey Oates at the club who sat outside the best 17 at the end of 2023 despite his experience following a year riddled by injury.

Brisbane has lost Herbie Farnworth out of their backline for 2024 as well after he elected to join the Dolphins, although he will be replaced by young gun Deine Mariner.

Kevin Walters also has the likes of Delouise Hoeter and Jordan Pereira at his disposal to use in Brisbane's backline.

Leigh finished fifth at the end of the 2023 Super League campaign before being knocked out of the finals in Week 1 by Hull KR. Leigh did however take out the 2023 Challenge Cup and go into 2024 having lost very little from their side, while also picking up five-eighth Matt Moylan.

Sailor's arrival would likely see him take the club's number one jumper from Zak Hardaker, who would shift into the centres following the departure of Oliver Gildart for Hull KR, with Irishman Ed Chamberlain also an option to play in the second-row if needed.

The Adrian Lam-coached outfit also has the likes of Ricky Leutele, John Asiata, Ben Nakubuwai, Kai O'Donnell and Ava Seumanufagai as other ex-NRL players listed in the squad.