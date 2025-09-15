The Penrith Panthers will be at full strength for their semi-final on Sunday afternoon against the Canterbury Bulldogs, with Mitch Kenny set to make his return.

It has been a difficult year on the injury front for the Panthers, but resting the entirety of their squad in Round 26 has worked wonders, with 16 of the best 17 able to make the trip to Auckland over the weekend.

The only player who missed that elimination final victory over the Warriors was Kenny, with the hooker now reportedly set to return for the semi-final this weekend against a likely understrength Canterbury Bulldogs.

One of Penrith's most important players, the spine member is still rated as a week-to-week proposition, but multiple outlets are reporting he will be named for the game to be played at Homebush.

The Panthers are believed to have no other injury issues of note out of the game against the Warriors.

Penrith are attempting to become the first team in this iteration of the finals format to win the competition from outside the top four.

Their first step was getting the better of the Warriors in Auckland over the weekend, and the scheduling has looked after them, with an eight-day turnaround leading into the game against the Bulldogs.

The Panthers, who have won four straight premierships, lost a day in transit back from New Zealand, but are now in Sydney and preparing for the game.

If they win that, they would have to head to Brisbane for a preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos, who won a thriller against the Canberra Raiders in the nation's capital on Sunday, with a sixth straight grand final on the line from there.