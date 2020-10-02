Former Titan Nathan Peats could be on the move to the Super League after being released by the Gold Coast club, according to TotalRL.

Peats has been offered up to the Super League, while also garnering interest from other NRL teams, including his former team Parramatta.

With most Super League clubs already having their current hookers contracted and looking for a bit of grunt and aggression in other areas of the field, a move away may be tough.

Peats, 29, has over 150 NRL appearances over his career and still has plenty of football left in him for clubs that choose to pursue him.