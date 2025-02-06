The Australian Jillaroos have announced their travelling squad to face England in Las Vegas and appointed a new head coach.

After being in charge of the team since 2016, Brad Donald has resigned from the Australian Jillaroos head coaching position less than a month before they face off against England in Las Vegas.

In his place, Jillaroos assistant coach Jessica Skinner has been promoted as the interim head coach of the national team following a turbulent past six months.

"The ARLC acknowledges and thanks Brad for his extensive efforts in coaching and elevating the Jillaroos to the position they are in as the number one ranked team in the world and World Cup champions," a statement from the NRL read.

The announcement surrounding Donald's future comes after the NRL finalised an investigation into him after he allegedly used an expletive to refer to a journalist in front of players about coverage of the 2024 Pacific Championships, per AAP.

He also overlooked 2024 Dally M medallist Olivia Kernick from the Pacific Championships squad - a move that stunned fans and pundits - after a career-best season for the Sydney Roosters in the NRLW competition.

Jillaroos Travelling Squad for Las Vegas

Kezie Apps (c), Ali Brigginshaw (c), Tarryn Aiken, Lauren Brown, Yasmin Clydsdale, Keeley Davis, Quincy Dodd, Jessika Elliston, Olivia Higgins, Keilee Joseph, Isabell Kelly, Olivia Kernick, Shannon Mato, Mahalia Murphy, Tiana Penitani, Julia Robinson, Jessica Sergis, Simaima Taufa, Sarah Togatuki, Tamika Upton, Jakiya Whitfeld