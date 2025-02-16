Australian centre Ethan Clark-Wood, who trained with the Gold Coast Titans in the 2025 NRL pre-season, has landed a new contract allowing him to play overseas under a former NRL coach.

Due to play for the Tweed Seagulls in the QLD Cup competition after earning a pre-season training opportunity with the Titans, Clark-Wood has decided to take up a one-year contract with the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League for this year.

The interesting move which will see him play under Brad Arthur comes after former Parramatta Eels winger and Fijian international Maika Sivo was ruled out for the entirety of this season due to injury.

“I can't wait to get started with the Rhinos and I am excited about the opportunity," Clark-Wood said.

"I first spoke to Brad Arthur on the phone last Tuesday so it has happened very quickly.

"Brad asked me about what I wanted from my career and he told me what he was looking for from me. It was a good conversation and it really made my mind up.

“Up until this year, I had never lived away from home but it has been good over the last few months to be at Tweed and get used to that, I suppose it was good taster to move away and I feel I am ready for this opportunity to come to England."

Aged 24, Clark-Wood has spent time in several NRL systems, which included the Penrith Panthers, St George Illawarra Dragons and more recently, the Sydney Roosters.

"I feel like it was good to compete with the Gold Coast boys in pre-season, that has primed and prepared me to come over to England and show what I can do," he added.

"Training with the NRL players every day has given me confidence for sure, when you are competing against those guys, naturally you are going to get better.

“I have signed a one year deal which I think is great for all parties.

"I want to stay for longer but it is up to me to show what I can do to try and make it an extended stay"