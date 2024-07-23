The Australian Kangaroos continue to shake up their coaching staff, with an assistant coach confirming his exit from the international team.

A long-time assistant coach for the Kangaroos, Michael Hagan, has decided to end his 14-year association with Australia after last working under Mal Meninga at the 2023 Pacific Championships.

Inducted into the Newcastle Knights Hall of Fame in 2012, the 60-year-old's coaching resume includes stints with the Knights (2001-06), Parramatta Eels (2007-08) and the QLD Maroons (2004-05).

He recorded a 53 per cent winning percentage in the NRL and helped lead the Knights to the 2001 NRL Premiership in his first season as a head coach.

"It's been really enjoyable but it's time to do other things," Hagan told The Newcastle Herald.

Hagan's confirmation comes after Justin Holbrook was named to join Meninga's coaching staff for the 2024 Pacific Championships after a stint as the head coach of the Papua New Guinea Kumuls.

Still working at the North Queensland Cowboys in a part-time advisory coaching role, Hagan is also a former player with the Canterbury Bulldogs (1984-88) and Knights (1989-93) in which he made 183 appearances as a five-eighth, halfback, lock and centre.

It is understood that Adrian Lam has also been stood down from his assistant coaching role with the Kangaroos, but this has yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Brett White - an assistant with the Gold Coast Titans and NSW Blues - will keep his position.