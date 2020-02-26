Charges against Wests Tigers’ Josh Reynolds for an assault case have been dropped.

It is being reported that NSW Police notified Reynolds on Wednesday morning that the case had been dismissed.

The Tigers hooker was accused of assaulting his ex-partner Arabella Del Busso, 30, at his Caringbah South home in September, allegedly leaving bruising on her.

The case was set to return to Sutherland Local Court on July 23 but has now been officially withdrawn.

Police are now reportedly investigating his ex-girlfriend.

Reynolds was cleared by the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy and is available to play in round one.