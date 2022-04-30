New Zealand Warriors half Ashley Taylor is set to announce his retirement from the NRL in the coming days.

The former Titan, who took up a train and trial deal with the Warriors ahead of this season as he looked to rejuvenate his NRL career, made his club debut for the currently Redcliffe-based outfit in Round 2 this year but hasn't been sighted on the field since.

Taylor has been left on the sidelines with a hip injury, unable to train or play, and it's understood the long-term problem which he has been unable to resolve will drive him into a medical retirement from the game according to CODE Sports.

Taylor had both hips repaired at the end of 2020 and missed the first month of 2021 as he recovered from surgery, however, the repair hasn't worked long-term, according to the reports.

The now 27-year-old came to the Warriors ahead of the new season with plenty of intrigue over his future given the failure of his long-term deal on the Gold Coast, who let him exit without a fight at the end of a 2021 campaign which saw him bounce in and out of the first grade team at times.

Halves issues at the Warriors have been well documented, with young gun Daejarn Asi being signed during the week from the North Queensland Cowboys and parachuted into the team thanks to an injury to Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima being out with coronavirus.

Taylor, who was originally a Broncos junior, left for the Titans on a highly touted deal, before being extended by the club, however, never hit the peak of his potential during his time with the club.

He admitted upon leaving the Gold Coast that the weight of a marquee contract got to him, and his form in both the trials, and Round 2 for the Warriors, having earnt a contract on the back of his-preseason, looked strong.

It's understood an announcement could be made in the coming week by Taylor.