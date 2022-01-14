Former Gold Coast Titans half Ashley Taylor's gamble to take up a train and trial contract with the New Zealand Warriors has been rewarded, with the club confirming a one-year contract.

Taylor was let go by the Titans at the end of the 2021 season and given his form, and his struggles at the Titans over a long period of time, it was thought he may not get a new opportunity in the NRL.

He took up a train and trial contract with the Warriors for the summer however in an attempt to prove his worth, and while reports prior to Christmas suggested he was impressive in training, the new deal for a top 30 contract confirms it.

Taylor has played 115 games since his 2015 NRL debut, 114 of them for the Gold Coast Titans after debuting for the Broncos.

There is no guarantee of a spot for Taylor given Shaun Johnson is returning to the club, and Chanel Harris-Tavita is thought to be the other starting option.

Warriors captain Tohu Harris said Taylor has fit in well with the team however.

“Ash has fitted in well with our group and we we’re really enjoying having him around,” Harris said.

“He has given us an experienced voice and has added to the competition in our halves.”

General manager of football Craig Hodges said Taylor has impressed with his work ethic.

“We’re excited to confirm Ash is staying with us. He has been a great addition since joining the club and has more than met our expectations,” Hodges said.

“He has added so much with his training ethic, enthusiasm and his all-round contribution.”