Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series will be played in Brisbane on Wednesday evening, with the NSW Blues travelling to clash with the QLD Maroons.

After claiming a famous series victory on enemy turf last year, they can become the first Blues team to win multiple games in a row at the venue since the mid 1990s.

Queensland bring three debutants into the game, with Robert Toia, Beau Fermor and Trent Loiero all making their first Origin appearance in Billy Slater's side, while new Blues coach Laurie Daley will only have Max King debuting.

Follow below to stay up to date with all the live action from Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday evening as Zero Tackle covers the game live.

This page will automatically update to the most recent updates every three minutes.

FULLTIME - Maroons 6 - Blues 18

So, that will be that. The Blues were strong for most of the night, and while it was a drab affair towards the end, the Maroons have plenty of work to do if they are going to save this series.

79' - Marrons 6 - Blues 18: Into the final two minutes. Queensland must score, and they must score early in this set. They throw next to nothing at the Blues in the first four tackles though before a long floating pass to Coates is called forward.

That'll be that.

78' - Marrons 6 - Blues 18: So, the Blues with a captains challenge that amounts to nothing, but will give them a minute's rest before defending their tryline.

77' - Marrons 6 - Blues 18: A poor set as the last roll of the dice really for the Maroons. New South Wales took a field goal attempt there, but it misses as well.

74' - Maroons 6 - Blues 18: CONVERSION MISSED, ZAC LOMAX

How has he missed that? Deary me.

72' - Maroons 6 - Blues 18: TRY BLUES, DYLAN EDWARDS

Connor Watson almost there, then Mitchell tackled on the left. Right they go, and Haas through the middle. Half the set to go, it's Cleary running again and then offloads to Young who goes close. Stephen Crichton tackled on the last, and now, it's Cleary kicking back to the right, Lomax offloads over his head, Watson a MIRACLE offload off the ground to Edwards and he is over!

The Blues score. That'll be that. What a pass. How has he done that?

71' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: That error allows the Blues to settle back in and go onto the attack again. Hudson Young sets it up in the middle, it's six again, and Cleary dances to almost get there. Moses then dances as well, beats a few, offloads, and Angus Crichton settles it. Danger for the Maroons as they give away another six tackles.

70' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: And now Queensland throw a forward pass. They look to run it on the last, under plenty of pressure and the Blues with great defence manage to shut this down. Inside the final ten, and the clock becoming the enemy for the Maroons.

69' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: What is going on there? Lazy as from Queensland as Fotuaika just runs onto a ball that was never designed for him and spills it cold.

68' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: The Maroons back on the attack off a Blues error, then Moses grabs Ponga high. Penalty Queensland.

65' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: Connor Watson finally onto the field here for the Blues as they come back onto the attack following a poor set from the Maroons. And his first touch is a drop off an inside ball offload from Cleary.

The Maroons just staying alive in this game.

63' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: The Blues with a full set of six here. Hudson Young with a huge run, but then he throws a ghastly offload to give it away.

62' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: Here we go, another captain's challenge. Daly Cherry-Evans this time, challenging the ruling of a knock on as they come out of trouble. The captain's challenge is unsuccessful though, so Blues back onto the attack.

61' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: The Blues with a solid enough set out of trouble, and then better defence with Queensland only able to just find halfway. Ponga very slow back to his feet on the last, then Munster kicks under pressure down to To'o who brings it back.

59' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: Queensland's attack shaky early in this set, then only a good tackle can stop Fa'asuamaleaui. Left they go on five, an early grubber from Munster and Lomax takes it, then is dragged back. Penalty Blues.

58' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: Short drop out, the Maroons come up with it, and they will go right on the attack here. Queensland push right and Cherry-Evans almost through before Collins has four defenders needed to shut him down. Nanai the next, but what a tackle from Moses. He has been superb in defence tonight. Munster grubbers, off a Blue, six again.

57' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: A strong set for the Maroons gets them to 20 out, and Munster kicks for Nanai. He gets a hand on it, but can't control it and it winds up over the dead ball line... Or does he? Klein says Blues drop out, and that's what the footage will confirm.

55' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: Sets either way, then Queensland win a penalty to get out of their own end.

53' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: So, the Blues with a full set on the attack. Haas sets it up in the middle about five out, then Moses runs and is flattened, but six again called. The fresh set is going nowhere for the Blues, so it's Cleary, Edwards, Crichton and Lomax on the last who grubbers. No result, and Queensland survive.

51' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: That's a bad moment for Ponga. He drops the ball coming out of his own end. And now a scrum clock violation, so a penalty for the Blues as Dearden comes into the game for Queensland.

50' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: A much better defensive set for the Blues. The Maroons have to kick from inside their own 40, and Munster picks out To'o who comes back towards halfway.

49' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: A good set from the Blues, a kick to the corner on the last and Coates does well, with To'o coming back into the game now for the Blues.

48' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: And this time it will be a penalty. Ruled an error originally, but a captain's challenge finds Nanai to have raked it out. Penalty Blues, and that allows them out of their own end.

47' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: CONVERSION MISSED, VALENTINE HOLMES

Queensland need to go up in 6s, but it won't happen here.

46' - Maroons 6 - Blues 14: TRY QUEENSLAND, XAVIER COATES

HUGE! Jeremiah Nanai stands up for the Maroons with a monster hit on Mitchell as he comes out of trouble. It's a knock on, Cherry-Evans plays on for Toia, who flicks it out to Coates and he dives over in the corner. Queensland are alive.

45' - Maroons 2 - Blues 14: And off the scrum, this is woeful from Queensland. Ponga runs Holmes into a dead end and the Blues come from everywhere to take him over the sideline.

44' - Maroons 2 - Blues 14: And Lomax with an error coming out of trouble... Was it stripped? Not sure. But it was ruled a knock on.

44' - Maroons 2 - Blues 14: Queensland looking to make the most of this set. Toia a great run and the crowd want a penalty. The Maroons have numbers left, but Tabuai-Fidow is stopped. Last tackle and the kick comes from Munster back to the posts for Nanai, but Max King comes up with it.

43' - Maroons 2 - Blues 14: The Maroons with seven tackles here, and a penalty on halfway. A little bit of push and shove between Martin and Munster.

42' - Maroons 2 - Blues 14: The Maroons with first use of it in the second half, and it's solid sets each way to get things going. Moses with a kick to the corner on the last though and that's a shocker, with Coates taking that well in goal. Maroons with a seven-tackle set.

40' - Maroons 2 - Blues 14: Teams are back for the second half, the Blues with 12, but a 12-point lead to defend.

HALFTIME - Maroons 2 - Blues 14

So, To'o sent to the sin bin, and the Blues will have to play the first ten minutes of the second half with 12 men.

A costly blow potentially, but it has been all New South Wales during the opening 40 minutes here at Suncorp Stadium.

We will be back in 15 minutes for the second half here on Zero Tackle.

40' - Maroons 2 - Blues 14: PENALTY GOAL, VALENTINE HOLMES

The Maroons will take a shot at penalty goal with the penalty on the siren.

40' - Maroons 0 - Blues 14:

The Maroons manage to have the final shot of the first half after a Brian To'o error. They are desperate for points, and Munster looks to provide, but is stopped by Cleary. A kick on the last play of the half from Cherry-Evans, Coates is taken above the pack by To'o and drops it in the process.

We are going up to the bunker for a possible penalty try. To'o grips Coates. It won't be a penalty try, but it will be a sin bin.

38' - Maroons 0 - Blues 14: CONVERSION MISSED, NATHAN CLEARY

He misses again... Time for a new kicker?

37' - Maroons 0 - Blues 14: TRY BLUES, ZAC LOMAX So, the Maroons discipline awful, and the Blues right on the attack again with Harry Grant needing to be cleaned up after being cut open. New South Wales pushing up the middle, making some great tackles, but it's the right edge again and Zac Lomax is over again. Cleary with a double pump, sets up a two on one, and Edwards sends Lomax over in the corner.

36' - Maroons 0 - Blues 10: The Blues almost through on the left, and there is another penalty here. Cherry-Evans lying in the ruck. A sin bin can't be far away here. Cherry-Evans starting to argue with Klein as well. That sounded like a warning.

35' - Maroons 0 - Blues 10: The Blues going side to side, and Stephen Crichton almost though. A leg pull from Munster brings the Blues a penalty though.

34' - Maroons 0 - Blues 10: And more pressure for the Maroons. Cleary almost through, and his pass is knocked down by Carrigan, so six more tackles.

33' - Maroons 0 - Blues 10: Deary dear. A penalty for the Blues now as well. Harry Grant gives it away. That's awful. He has been terrible so far.

32' - Maroons 0 - Blues 10: Well, the Maroons are going to have to find something here. Another strong set post points, then the Maroons struggle to bash it out of their own end. The kick is down to To'o who brings it back, and offloads, with Edwards getting another 10 or 15 metres. The Blues are dominating here.

30' - Maroons 0 - Blues 10: CONVERSION MISSED, NATHAN CLEARY

Another miss for Cleary. Lomax might be asked to take the kicking boots shortly.

Spencer Leniu coming into the game as well.

29' - Maroons 0 - Blues 10: TRY BLUES, BRIAN TO'O

And this time it's the other wing! The Blues are over again off the Grant error. Cleary, Moses, Latrell Mitchell with a mid air catch and pass, and the Penrith star is over in the corner.

28' - Maroons 0 - Blues 6: The Blues playing super footy here. Great set after points, and Queensland have to bring it off their own line again. Grant then goes for a run out of dummy half on halfway, thought about an offload, and drops it cold.

26' - Maroons 0 - Blues 6: Hard to say it has been all the Blues, but they are certainly on top of this game.

25' - Maroons 0 - Blues 6: CONVERSION MISSED, NATHAN CLEARY

So, it's Cleary kicking for the Blues. He hits the post.

24' - Maroons 0 - Blues 6: TRY BLUES, ZAC LOMAX

Strong sets either way, and the Blues were through on the left before Fotauika makes a great tackle on Moses. Last play, the Blues run it and Zac Lomax is in for the opening try. A lovely set up from Stephen Crichton to put him away after the risk of running it on the last.

22' - Maroons 0 - Blues 2: Strong defence in this set from Queensland, and Cleary has to kick from inside his own 40. Not a great kick, and Ponga is back within 20 of halfway.

21' - Maroons 0 - Blues 2: The Maroons with this full set now, and the Blues have gone for fresh legs with Max King on the ground. The Maroons up the middle, then a short ball right and Nanai is stopped one-on-one by Moses. They stay right, and Ponga is tackled. Last play, not a great set, and ended poorly with Grant scooting, but being stopped short.

Both teams look to be attacking the right-hand sides. Blues ignoring running at Toia, and the Maroons not attacking through Tabuai-Fidow. Probably against the pre-game expectations.

20' - Maroons 0 - Blues 2: The ball has been in play for a very, very long time here. Something is going to break pretty shortly you feel. Queensland going side to side and looking for a way through with heavy involvement from the backs, before Fa'asuamaleaui rips in. Cherry-Evans able to kick high from 40 out, and To'o spills it in the air.

This is the moment. Queensland can come onto the attack with a full set here.

19' - Maroons 0 - Blues 2: A big Queenslander chant going around the ground here as the Maroons try to flip the momentum - and they might have just managed to start doing so. The kick comes from shy of halfway this time for the Blues.

18' - Maroons 0 - Blues 2: Queensland just can't get themselves away from being on the back foot here. Another good set from the Blues and Ponga has to bring it off his own line again. They looked to have numbers on the right again, and after Toia takes a tackle, Cherry-Evans does find his way to halfway. Munster bombs again on the run from 45 out, but Edwards does a solid job.

16' - Maroons 0 - Blues 2: Now the Maroons trying to shift the game, and they do just that with a slide right. Coates busts through, but Mitchell makes a great covering tackle. Back to the left, Ponga involved, but Crichton of the Stephen variety shuts him down. A bomb on the last, Nanai comes up with it, but knocks on.

15' - Maroons 0 - Blues 2: The Blues are all over this match at the moment. Great defence, Munster has to kick from inside 40, and this one is a bit shallower. NSW back to halfway on Tackle 3 through To'o, and they will again kick from a good position through Cleary. This time Lomax gets there, taps it back, and Yeo can't get it away. It's ruled a knock on off Lomax anyway.

Queensland under all sorts of pressure here.

13' - Maroons 0 - Blues 2: The Blues with a shift out of their own end then and that will allow them to roll back into a pretty solid position. Outside backs all involved, then Robson with a great carry to halfway out of dummy half. Cleary kicks from 40 out on the last under pressure and Coates brings it off his own line this time.

12' - Maroons 0 - Blues 2: The Blues are absolutely rolling here. Aa great set back from the kick-off, a kick to the corner, and Holmes has to bring it off his own line. The same can't be said for the Maroons, who battle away through the outside backs, and have to kick from inside their own 40. Great kick from Munster and Lomax has to scramble to bring this off his own line.

10' - Maroons 0 - Blues 2: PENALTY GOAL - NATHAN CLEARY

9' - Maroons 0 - Blues 0: The Blues then with this full set, and Barnett sets it up in the middle of the field, but then drops it coming out of tackle. Fotuaika might have given it a bit of help, and we have a captain's challenge.

This should be successful. He makes a raking motion, and that's the way Chris Butler sees it. Penalty Blues. They will take the shot at penalty goal from right in front.

8' - Maroons 0 - Blues 0: The Blues making the most of their seven tackles here. Strong runs from Yeo and Barnett, then Moses looks to attack the left, but is shut down by Grant. Cleary bombs looking for Lomax, Holmes runs out and knocks on in the air. The Blues will have a full set on the Queensland here.

7' - Maroons 0 - Blues 0: That was something out of the blue. Good set for the Maroons, but then Cherry-Evans plays it on the last, Harry Grant kicks out of dummy half and it's too long, with Brian To'o taking the catch and running back out for a seven-tackle set.

6' - Maroons 0 - Blues 0: Another penalty for the Blues out of their own end. A very poor start discipline wise for the Maroons. Mitch Barnett pokes his nose through on the third, but then the ball hits the ground and Cherry-Evans comes up with it, and wins a penalty.

Ashley Klein blowing the pea out of it early, but a big win there for the Maroons as they survive a couple of early onslaughts from the Blues.

5' - Maroons 0 - Blues 0: Now the Maroons looking to shift it out of their own end. Half a break through Toia, but the Blues manage to shut it down. They will kick from just shy of halfway as this game settles into a rhythm.

4' - Maroons 0 - Blues 0: The Blues so nearly had an early try. Great runs down the middle, then it's Cleary with a kick. Lomax flies, but can't control the pass back looking for Liam Martin.

3' - Maroons 0 - Blues 0: And Carrigan penalised for a high shot. Dylan Edwards not happy, so he and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui get into it, and we have an early Origin push and shove. Handbags at ten paces, so we will get on with it.

1' - Maroons 0 - Blues 0: Well, away we go. A strong first set each way.

8:07pm: Here we go! Queensland. New South Wales. Suncorp Stadium. Game 1. It doesn't get better than this.

8:04pm: Time for the welcome to country and anthems. The atmosphere in Brisbane is outstanding. Kick-off is just minutes away.

8:03pm: And now the Maroons. They make the Blues wait for a minute or two, but then get a monster reception.

8:02pm: Here come the Blues. That is one heck of a reception for them... Not a positive one either.

7:55pm: Both sides talking in the sheds about wanting to control the kicking game - the first 20 minutes are critical to that as well. Get on top, and stay on top. Ten minutes to go. Teams will be out there shortly.

7:38pm: The pre-game entertainment - a pretty spectacular lights show - is underway. We are (scheduled) to be 25 minutes out from kick-off.

7:34pm: While we wait for kick-off, why not have a crack at our Origin quizzes. Can you guess where each Queensland player and New South Wales player was actually born?

7:29pm: The Blues come into this game needing to create history, just as they did in Game 3 last year. That was a 20-year first, but winning back-to-back games in Brisbane would be a nearly 30 year first, with the last time it happening being in 1996 and 1997.

7:22pm: If you're looking for some pre-game reading, we suggest Dan Nichols pre-game preview, our team's crystal ball predictions, or Ethan Lee Chalk's chat with Max King earlier this week.

7:17pm: Zero Tackle is your one stop shop for all the information you need ahead of tonight's big game. Check our our live stream guide and radio guide so that you don't miss a moment of the action.

7:11pm: Both states have taken a pretty heavy risk at the selection table. Max King being picked seemingly ahead of Terrell May for the Blues raised eyebrows, while Queensland have three debutants in Robert Toia at centre, and Beau Fermor joined by Trent Loiero off the bench.

7:05pm: The final teams are in. Both sides are 1-17, so that means Campbell Graham remains 18th man for the Blues, and Stephen Crichton will take his spot after suffering a cork at training on Monday. Payne Haas has also been cleared. For Queensland, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow picked up what was described as a 'knee knock' in camp, but will take his place.

7:02pm: Unsurprisingly, Suncorp Stadium is sold out for Game 1 - the only one in Brisbane this year. Game 2 in Perth is selling fast with only a few thousand tickets left, and Sydney is on track for a big crowd too at the far larger Olympic Stadium.

6:58pm: It's currently 17 degrees and partly cloudy in Brisbane. No chance of rain this evening according to the forecasts, and light to moderate winds blowing at about 15km/h.

6:55pm: This big question coming into the game is Stephen Crichton. It sounds like he will be passed as fit, but we find out in ten minutes. Even then, whether he (and Payne Haas for that matter), get through the game, could be another story altogether.

6:50pm: Good evening and welcome to Zero Tackle's live coverage of the 2025 State of Origin series. Game 1 in Brisbane is just over an hour away. Scott Pryde here to take you through all of the action. We will have confirmed teams in about 15 minutes.