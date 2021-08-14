Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has stated his astonishment in recent talks surrounding his future at the club.

A recent fall in form and the likelihood the Eels finish outside the top four has placed some conjecture around Arthur's tenure in West Sydney, with a reported rift between him and club football boss Mark O'Neill also adding to the fire.

The Eels fell to fifth on Friday night following the Roosters' win over Brisbane and will need a turn of the tide as they face Manly, North Queensland, Melbourne and Penrith in their run home.

The remaining fixtures don't bode well for Arthur's side, who have recently faced defeat to the Rabbitohs, Roosters and Raiders consecutively.

Despite the triple headache, Arthur can thank his strong start to the year for the club's current position.

The Parramatta coach shed light to his side's premiership contention when speaking on the speculation surrounding his future at the club.

“If you want me to be real honest, I think it’s crazy that we’re sitting here talking about my job,” Arthur told the media on Friday.

“There are 12 teams right now that sit below us [on the ladder]. We hadn’t even played a game at the start of this year and there was already some conjecture around my position.

"I'm fully aware of the responsibilities that go with being a head coach.

"I'm prepared for any consequences that go with it when the team's playing poorly. It's just what it is."

Arthur also looked to pour water on the reports of his and O'Neill's relationship, stating he holds a strong connection with the Eels front office.

“The club does a very good job to give us a squad," he said.

"I’ve never once complained in the eight years about the squad that we have to work with,” he said.

“My relationship with everyone at the club is good. But when you’re losing, things like this happen.”

Parramatta will enter Saturday's clash with Manly as outsiders, with the Sea Eagles putting together an impressive stint in the run home to finals.

Just two premiership points behind the Eels, a win and deficit of an unconverted try would see the Sea Eagles leapfrog Parramatta and drop Arthur's side to sixth on the ladder.

