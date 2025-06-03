Former Parramatta Eels and current Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has reportedly been shopped to the struggling Gold Coast Titans.

Arthur, off-contract with Leeds at the end of the year, is non-commital about remaining in England, and has publically expressed his desire to return to Australia, where his kids currently play their rugby league - Matt Artur with the Newcastle Knights, and brother Jakob with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Arthur was axed by the Eels in the middle of last year and wound up coaching through the remainder of 2024 with the Rhinos, before signing a one-year extension with the club to remain in 2025.

News Corp are reporting though that he has been shopped back to Australia, with his management reaching out to the Gold Coast Titans.

It comes after Arthur, who took the Eels to one grand final during his time at the club, was in the mix for the Perth Bears job when they enter the competition in 2027, but has reportedly missed out, with Mal Meninga to take over the new club. Sam Burgess and Kevin Walters were the other names in the mix for that job.

Arthur could also yet hold out for the Papua New Guinea job ahead of their entry into the competition in 2028, but it's believed Jason Demetriou is the front-runner for the Port Moresby-based gig.

The Titans are only in their second season with Des Hasler at the helm, but things have struggled under his leadership.

The club missed the top eight last year, and are going even worse this time around, with the Gold Coast currently anchored to the bottom of the ladder, their latest loss coming at home over the weekend against the Melbourne Storm.

The Titans, who moved Justin Holbrook on mid-season in 2023 to secure Hasler from the start of 2024, have made no comments over their current coaches future, but it's believed he has clauses in his deal which would allow a move on if he is unable to help the Robina-based outfit into the top eight.