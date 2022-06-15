Wests Tigers bound dummy half Apisai Koroisau has urged his current assistant coach to become his next head coach by shifting to the Wests Tigers for 2023 and beyond.

Ciraldo has been the topic of a race between clubs to secure his services, with the Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs reportedly both interested following the exits of Michael Maguire and Trent Barrett respectively.

The New Zealand Warriors are also on the lookout for a new head coach, but as yet, there has been no link between Nathan Brown's former club and the Penrith assistant.

Ciraldo reportedly toured Tigers' facilities earlier this week as the club look to lock him down on a long-term future, with director of football Tim Sheens reportedly chasing a development coach.

The Tigers have already signed Koroisau for 2023, and the hooker, who will be joined by another big-name signing in Isaiah Papali'i from the Parramatta Eels, told reporters that he wants to see Ciraldo make the leap, giving a glowing endorsement of the coach.

"I'd love him (at the Tigers)," Koroisau said.

"Whatever he does, he is incredible. He's our assistant coach but he does all the defence and he makes sure we do it his way.

"He changes it up too, it (training) is never the same. He's always making sure the boys are paying attention.

"I've got huge raps on him as a man, leader and a coach. He's not a straightforward coach, he will change it depending on the situation and I think it's important to do that as a coach."