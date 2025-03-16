Losing 36-16 to the New Zealand Warriors on Friday night, the Manly Sea Eagles suffered a significant injury blow with star representative fullback Tom Trbojevic and halfback Daly Cherry-Evans exiting the field before full-time.

Two of the club's best players, their potential loss would have had significant ramifications on the side heading into the next couple of weeks if they were sidelined for an extended period of time.

However, Manly coach Anthony Seibold confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday that scans came back positive, and the duo are set to be available for next week's match against the Canberra Raiders.

It is understood that centre Tolutau Koula and front-rower Siosiua Taukeiaho will also be available after missing the Round 2 match with a thigh and knee injury.

Speaking after the disappointing loss to the Warriors after a strong win against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 1, coach Anthony Seibold revealed that Cherry-Evans sustained a "back spasm" while fullback Tom Trbojevic suffered "tightness" in his left hamstring, per AAP.

"I think Chez had back spasm there, so we need to get him checked and Turbo had a bit of tightness," coach Anthony Seibold said post-match.

"We need to get both of those guys checked. I've only spoken to them briefly and I haven't spoken to the doctor yet."