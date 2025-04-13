Manly Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold has provided the latest on injured trio Lachlan Croker, Jason Saab and Tom Trbojevic after they were unable to defeat the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday afternoon.

Losing by six points (24-18), the Sea Eagles are set to receive a massive boost in the coming fortnight as they prepare to face the St George Illawarra Dragons and Penrith Panthers before having the bye in Round 9.

Confirming that hooker Lachlan Croker, winger Jason Saab and fullback Tom Trbojevic will all return within the next fortnight, Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold was confident that back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu only sustained a corked shoulder on Saturday and will be fit to play in Round 7.

"Saaby will play, all going well. And hopefully Crokes as well. If not round seven then round eight," Seibold said after the club lost to the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday afternoon.

"And then Turbo will be back for round eight (against Penrith) as well. They are a couple of important ones with our starting No.9 and fullback and Saaby as well."

If all three players do return, it will mark Croker's first match of the 2025 NRL season after a training mishap in the pre-season, and he will slot directly in the starting dummy-half position.

Sabb's inclusion will likely push Tommy Talau out of the side while Trbojevic's return would see him move to the back of the field and push Tongan international Lehi Hopoate to the wing with Clayton Faulalo making way.