Former NRL star-turned boxer, Anthony Mundine, has hailed South Sydney’s Latrell Mitchell as the best player on the league.

The 23-year-old is in negotiations with the Rabbitohs over a new deal, which Mundine believes should be worth over $1 million a season.

“The kid is worth $1 million-plus a year. If Daly Cherry-Evans gets $1.25 million a year – he’s a great player, but he’s more of a general. As far as strike players, they don’t come better than Latrell,” Mundine told The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Mitchell wants to stay at the Rabbitohs and both parties are hopeful that a deal can be finalised before the start of the season.

Mitchell played 14 games and scored four tries in 2020, taking his total to 110 games and 69 tries for the Rabbitohs.