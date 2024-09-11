Former NRL coach Anthony Griffin has landed a new job in a rival code after he was sacked by the St George Illawarra Dragons in the middle of last season.

The 58-year-old, who has 231 matches of NRL head coaching experience and coached the Brisbane Broncos (2011-14), Penrith Panthers (2016-18) and Dragons (2021-23), has landed a new job.

Surprisingly, Griffin has decided to switch codes and has been appointed as the Director of Rugby for Eastwood. This new role will see him replace John Manenti - a former coach of the Australian Men's Sevens team.

"Anthony has been working with the club for the past 12 months and we are very pleased to have someone with his experience and insight joining us as we position the club for the future," Eastwood chairman Rob Cusack said in a statement.

The decision to jump codes comes after he has also been linked with helping the Western Bears submit an expansion bid to enter the NRL competition in the future with former Brisbane Broncos CEO Paul White and former NRL Executive Jonathon Stewart.

The Bears are set to become the 18th NRL team, followed by Papua New Guinea as the 19th team, while the 20th team remains uncertain at this point.