Two days after reports emerged that Sandon Smith will depart the Sydney Roosters at the end of this season, the utility playmaker has been linked with another NRL team.

Previously seen as Luke Keary's apparent heir after the veteran playmaker's departure at the end of 2024, Smith is only 22 and has made nearly 50 NRL appearances. This includes being awarded the 2025 Anzac Day Medal for a stellar performance against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, he is set to be moved on as he is unlikely to hold a spot in first-grade next season due to the pending arrival of Daly Cherry-Evans.

The Roosters also have several promising playmakers coming through their pathways system, such as U19s NSW Blues representative Jake Elliott, 2025 SG Ball Cup Grand Final Player of the Match Toby Rodwell, and Tyson Walker, the younger brother of Sam Walker.

Already linked with a move to the North Queensland Cowboys, Smith has now attracted the interest of the Parramatta Eels after they missed out on the signing of Lachlan Galvin, who is set to join the Canterbury Bulldogs before the June 30 deadline.

"I was told over the weekend that Sandon Smith will leave the Roosters even though he has got a year to go with Cherry-Evans coming," The Daily Telegraph's Buzz Rothfield said on NRL 360.

"He was strongly favouring the Cowboys. (However) I've since learned Parramatta - now they know that Galvin's not coming - will have a decent crack for Sandon Smith."

Although he is contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season, Smith has found himself near the exit doors for some time following the Roosters' interest in Manly Sea Eagles skipper Daly Cherry-Evans and the emergence of rookie Hugo Savala.

Whilst not official, it has been all but confirmed that Cherry-Evans will arrive at Bondi alongside NSW Blues hooker Reece Robson in 2026, creating a formidable spine with James Tedesco and Sam Walker.