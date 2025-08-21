The international game is going to another level in 2025, with superstars across the park choosing to represent their respective heritages.

The multiculturalism across the NRL is at an all-time high, and while this is an awesome prospect for international footy, it's set to cost the Australian Kangaroos another man.

Payne Haas was the first athlete this year to pledge his allegiance elsewhere, choosing to commit to Samoa instead of Australia, and it seems Stefano Utoikamanu is set to follow in his footsteps.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Melbourne Storm and NSW Blues prop has reportedly informed Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters that he will not be making himself available for Australia.

Utoikamanu has been in career-best form in recent months, and would have certainly been in the mix for a spot in Walters' side, had he been open to it.

He has instead opted to offer his allegiance to Tonga, a side that he will almost certainly be selected for in the Pacific Championships.

Sports Confidential understands that the Tongan star would have loved to play for Australia, but was unwilling to travel overseas at the end of the season due to personal reasons.

Walters will still have a selection of rep-level forwards to pick from, with Pat Carrigan, Max King, and Reuben Cotter all available. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui could also be up for selection if he commits to Australia over Samoa.