An NRL club has re-entered the race to recruit the services of unsigned playmaker Ronald Volkman, having previously shown an interest in him.

Playing his most recent game in Round 27, 2023, Ronald Volkman has spent the entirety of 2024 recovering from a shoulder injury (and surgery) and was facing the very real prospect of not being able to take the field again.

Released from the New Zealand Warriors at the end of last season, this year was earmarked to be a breakout season for the playmaker after he signed a one-year contract with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, disaster struck when scans revealed that he had to undergo shoulder surgery and would be out for the season.

This would see him subsequently released from the club as they had not registered his contract with the NRL, despite announcing his arrival on their website and showing pictures of him training with the squad.

Without a contract for the 2025 NRL season, the Cronulla Sharks have become the latest team that have expressed an interest in the youngster joining the Manly Sea Eagles and Parramatta Eels in the race for his services, per News Corp.

It is understood that Volkman will decide on his new home in the coming days as he attempts to secure a spot on a Top 30 roster.

The Cronulla Sharks were first linked with Volkman at the beginning of September, but interest in him had cooled before the 22-year-old met with the other two clubs.

Their interest could indicate that Daniel Atkinson may potentially be on the move on the Shire as they look for a new backup for Nicho Hynes and the newly re-signed Braydon Trindall.

Seen as a highly talented junior coming through the ranks of the Sydney Roosters, he has unfortunately failed to live up to his potential as of yet but has shown glimpses of it in his five NRL matches.

“Everything is all done, I'm grateful for that. I'm keen to see what the next few months look like,” Volkman told The Sydney Morning Herald in early September.

“Just looking at some of the games this year, seeing some of the boys burst onto the scene, it's given me extra motivation to kick on.

“Once I get that opportunity, I will give it my all. Rugby league isn't forever, it's short-term in your life and I want to make the most out of it.

“My headspace of getting back into the NRL is about getting somewhere, having a fresh start.

“Honestly, I would say I haven't really given it my all yet, in terms of getting a proper opportunity week-in, week-out to build that confidence from an NRL perspective.”