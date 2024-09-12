The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly pulled out of the race for Reagan Campbell-Gillard, with the Parramatta Eels prop still yet to sign with a new club.

The forward was officially released by the Eels earlier this week after heavy speculation over his future in recent times.

It was believed Campbell-Gillard had reached the point during the last 12 months where he was 'intent' on leaving the blue and gold after putting up his worst season - stastically speaking - for the club since leaving the Penrith Panthers.

It was understood at one stage he was set to wind up with the St George Illawarra Dragons, but a major sticking point between the two clubs eventually saw that deal implode.

The Dragons only wanted to offer the former State of Origin forward a two-year deal, while Campbell-Gillard was chasing three years.

It's believed he is still doing just that, but the Broncos have become the latest club to pull out of the race, with News Corp revealing the Red Hill-based outfit - desperate for re-enforcements as they are in the middle third of the park - have decided to not go through with an offer.

It was understood the Broncos' board met yesterday to discuss making either a two or three-year play for the former Blue, but elected to not send a deal his way.

The 31-year-old, who was on almost $800,000 this season, is outside the realms of what is financially possible for Kevin Walters and his recruitment staff.

That is a story that will repeat itself time and time again across the competition, with the prop now understood to be likely remaining in Sydney.

It's understood the Cronulla Sharks and Wests Tigers could be among the interested clubs, while the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs have ruled themselves out of contention.