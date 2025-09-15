Another candidate has reportedly applied to become the newest head coach of the Wests Tigers NRLW team following the departure of Brett Kimmorley.

Having last coached the Gold Coast Titans in 2019, ex-NRL head coach Garth Brennan has become the latest candidate to put his name in the mix to replace Kimmorley, per The Daily Telegraph.

Also an assistant with the Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers, Brennan held a 30 per cent winning record with 12 wins in 40 matches during his two seasons in charge of the Titans.

Brennan's latest stint in the NRL saw him move into the pathways at the Knights, but it lasted just a few months before he headed for the exit gates. Reports at the time (mid-2023) suggested he didn't see eye-to-eye with other members of the club's coaching staff. More recently, he was head coach of the Newcastle Rebels in the New South Wales Country Championships.

This comes after Zero Tackle revealed late last week that multi-title winner and head coach of the St Helens RLFC Super League women's team and England women's assistant coach Derek Hardman had also formally applied for the job.

A proven winner who is passionate about the women's game, Hardman's credentials are exceptional.

Zero Tackle understands that the Tigers believe Hardman is a strong candidate to replace Kimmorley, and he could be capably assisted by the Wests Tigers' staff, which includes Charmain Steventon, Mitchell Sargent, Shane Richardson and Shannon Gallant.

Richardson confirmed that NRLW assistant coach Greg Inglis has been ruled out as a potential candidate.