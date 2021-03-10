Andrew Voss has ruled out five teams from NRL finals contention for the 2021 season.

Voss has said that the Bulldogs, Warriors, Dragons, Cowboys and reigning wooden-spooners the Broncos can forget about finals already.

All five clubs have welcomed new coaches for the 2021 season and will be closely monitored to start this season as they plead their case early.

Speaking on SEN 1170 Breakfast, Voss says he wasn’t pleased with the Dragons pre-season form and believes it’s just about make-or-break for them from the offset.

“The Dragons are under huge pressure. Say a prayer if they’re to lose the local derby big this Sunday night against the Sharks, their trial form doesn’t get you inspired,” he said.

Voss unsurprisingly holds very little hope for the Broncos, who were a mess both on and off the field last season, consequently finishing last for the first time in their history.

“Look at the Broncos, coming off a wooden spoon year they have a massive opening game against Parramatta, they’re rank outsiders,” Voss added.

The Bulldogs endured a disaster 2020 of their own, registering just the three victories. They only missed last place by points difference but have had a strong few months of recruiting under Trent Barrett.

The Cowboys showed glimpses last season, but a ten-game losing streak rendered them to third last, but still head and shoulders above the Broncos and Bulldogs.

Voss believes the Bulldogs, Warriors and Cowboys are still a way off from finals despite not being in as desperate trouble as the Broncos and Dragons.

“The Warriors, Cowboys and Bulldogs have rarely been finals regulars lately,” he said.

The Warriors are a curious case, finishing just two games outside the top-eight after enduring a very difficult 2020.

They were forced to leave family back at home, reside in Australia and still managed to get themselves into tenth position.

But Voss believes they won’t be able to push forward in 2021.

All five of these clubs and the guidance of their new coaches will spell pain for fans and players this season according to Voss.

“Tough times for them could start very early,” Voss said.

“These men (coaches) are now strapped into the rollercoaster for the season, there’s no getting off.

“My advice to these coaches if the season gets torrid as I expect for them, is some words from Winston Churchill.

“When you’re going through hell, keep going.”