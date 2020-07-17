NRL great Andrew Johns has named five players the cashed-up Canterbury Bulldogs should target.

With coach Dean Pay departing the club earlier this week, Trent Barrett is widely tipped to take over the job in the upcoming weeks.

Speaking on WWOS, Johns believes the club is entering one of the most important recruitment phases in its history.

“They’ve got a $3 million war chest but the problem is, whoever they buy they’re going to have to pay overs for,” Johns told

“This will not be a short-term [fix], two or three years. Whoever goes into the Bulldogs as the coach needs to recruit the best assistants, the best junior coaches; so they need to educate all the way through. They need to educate right from the juniors, right through.

“This may take five years before they get back and start competing for that top eight. It is a massive job.”

Johns said Canterbury must prioritise shoring up up their spine and adding a “strike centre”.

“I had a quick look at their squad – they need to buy a world-class dummy-half. There’s one in England called Daryl Clark, who plays for Warrington, really top-line player,” Johns said.

“They need a fullback, there’s two I’ve thought of. Albert Hopoate and the [Panthers’] young winger, [Charlie] Staines, he’s a fullback. Whether they invest in the youth.

“They need a five-eighth, Blake Green. And they need a strike centre, which obviously is Nick Cotric, [who] they’re chasing.

“Their forwards work really hard, I think their forward pack is really strong there, but they need to strengthen those [other] positions. Dummy-half, fullback, five-eighth and they need a strike centre.”

Johns’ five players the Bulldogs should target



Daryl Clark

Albert Hopoate

Charlie Staines

Blake Green

Nick Cotric