As the 2025 NRL season enters the final few rounds of competition, two-time premiership and Immortal Andrew Johns has named his five best players under the age of 21.

Speaking on Freddy and The Eighth, Johns named Isaiya Katoa (Dolphins), Leka Halasima (Warriors), Ethan Strange (Raiders), Robert Toia (Roosters) and Casey McLean (Panthers) as the best under-21s players that are currently playing in the NRL.

After making his State of Origin debut for Queensland, Toia is currently competing for the Dally M Rookie of the Year award with Warriors back-rower Halasima.

Meanwhile, Ethan Strange is having a breakout season for the Raiders and has already earned consideration to be selected for the Kangaroos in the 2025 Ashes series against England at the end of the year.

On the other hand, McLean has drawn comparisons to a young Laurie Daley and made his international debut for the New Zealand Kiwis at the end of last year.

Isaiya Katoa's resume speaks for itself and is likely to become the NRL's first $2 million player in the coming years.

"This bloke is number one [player 21 and under] by the length of the straight, at the moment. Where he gets to in the game, who knows?" Johns said on The Dolphins halfback.

"As a halfback, he might go past everyone."

In announcing his list, the former NRL halfback has opted against including Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs five-eighth and Parramatta Eels hooker Tallyn Da Silva, who many critics believe will one day be in the State of Origin picture.

"I haven't got him in the top five. I'm sure he will go to the top - but at the moment, on form, I haven't got him," Johns said on not including Galvin.

"You know what though, [he is] mentally tough. He has been under all sorts of media pressure, but he turns up and gets his job done."