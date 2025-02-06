The Andrew Johns Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the NSWRL Competitions.

Back 1 - NMR Knights vs North Coast Bulldogs 2 - Northern Tigers vs Central Coast Roosters 3 - Macarthur Wests Tigers vs RD Bulls 4 - Monaro Colts vs Northern Rivers Titans 5 - Illawarra South Coast Dragons vs Western Rams Next NMR Knights vs North Coast Bulldogs NMR Knights 1. Ryder Tupou

2. William Hoffman

3. Tyler Donaldson

4. Morgan Carter (c)

5. Chayce Afa

6. Ty Ennis

7. Charlie Burey

8. Max Tutt

9. Chase Firman

10. Makinah Kupenga

11. Koby Harvey

12. Darryn Vaggs

13. Mason Bartlett Interchange

14. Isaac Watson

15. Ngaru Thomas

16. Jake Dalby

17. Xavier Vaipulu North Coast Bulldogs 1. Kai Sjoberg

2. Kaleb Zamora

3. Bailey Pickvance

4. Noah Langdon

5. Logan Clarke

6. Javier House

7. Rafferty Gordon

8. Angus Bowen

9. Mason White

10. Axl Pope

11. Cooper Bannon

12. Jairah Sheppard

13. Riley Schafer Interchange

14. Connor Laverty

15. Aiden Lockwood

16. Rhys Carrington

