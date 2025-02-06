The Andrew Johns Cup will enter Round 1 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the NSWRL Competitions.
NMR Knights vs North Coast Bulldogs
NMR Knights
1. Ryder Tupou
2. William Hoffman
3. Tyler Donaldson
4. Morgan Carter (c)
5. Chayce Afa
6. Ty Ennis
7. Charlie Burey
8. Max Tutt
9. Chase Firman
10. Makinah Kupenga
11. Koby Harvey
12. Darryn Vaggs
13. Mason Bartlett
Interchange
14. Isaac Watson
15. Ngaru Thomas
16. Jake Dalby
17. Xavier Vaipulu
North Coast Bulldogs
1. Kai Sjoberg
2. Kaleb Zamora
3. Bailey Pickvance
4. Noah Langdon
5. Logan Clarke
6. Javier House
7. Rafferty Gordon
8. Angus Bowen
9. Mason White
10. Axl Pope
11. Cooper Bannon
12. Jairah Sheppard
13. Riley Schafer
Interchange
14. Connor Laverty
15. Aiden Lockwood
16. Rhys Carrington
17. Deion Cafe