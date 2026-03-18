NRL legend Andrew Johns has weighed in on Manly's rocky start to the 2026 season, proposing significant changes to the Sea Eagles' spine.

Speaking on the show Freddy and the Eighth alongside Brad Fittler, Johns didn't hold back about the team's struggles, particularly during last weekend's loss to an injury-hit Newcastle Knights side.

The duo couldn't help but laugh at a pivotal moment that perfectly summed up Manly's disjointed performance: after Reuben Garrick made a line break, 12 Manly players appeared to chase him down while only one player stayed close enough to defend, leaving the dummy half unguarded and allowing the Knights to steal the ball.

Brad Fittler described the entire effort as "lacklustre" and said the players "don't look relaxed".

"Really poor defensively with the ball. They looked disjointed." Johns said about the performance.

When questioned by Danika Mason about potential changes, he offered a somewhat bold suggestion that is, however, growing in appeal.

"Joey Walsh should be in. I'd be putting him in," Johns answered.

"It'd be a big call, something's got to change."

Johns didn't shy away from the heat mounting on coach Anthony Siebold, saying he is "under pressure" and noting reports that Matt Ballin is being considered as a replacement by Manly old boys.

Walsh, just 19, played one NRL game last season in Round 27 and impressed in pre-season trials.

A local junior, he is seen as a potential long-term solution who could emulate a Daly Cherry Evans-style legacy at Manly.

The young half could bring fresh energy to a squad that has relied on signings of older halves like Luke Brooks and Jamal Fogarty, but selecting Walsh may require tough decisions.

Brooks, however, has previously offered a possible compromise.

"If the club comes and needs it, I need to do what's best for the team. I'll be open to it," he said to the Daily Telegraph, stating he could move to hooker to make room for Walsh.

Manly has a bye this week in first grade and reserve grade, giving all players a critical window to prove their place in training before the team list is released on Tuesday.

With the possibility of three consecutive home losses looming, pressure is mounting, and the squad's performance against the Roosters in Round 4 at Brookvale Oval will be closely scrutinised.