The Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signature of Tom Amone on a new deal through to the end of the Super League season, but also acknowledged it will mean the club have to shed an overseas player.

Amone, who came through the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers' systems in his initial stint in Australia, linked up with the Leigh Leopards between 2022 and 2024, which earned him the tag as one of the best forwards in the English game.

It also earned him a second stint in Australia, joining the Canterbury Bulldogs, who were keen on adding to their depth in the forward pack.

Just a month and a half after the start of the season though, Amone exited the Bulldogs having not played a game.

"Tom is a significant signing for the club, especially at this stage of the season. When we heard of his availability, we didn't hesitate. He is a ‘marquee-player' and to be able to attract and sign players of this value, and quality is an indication of the direction Martin Jepson wants to take the club. We are working towards a brighter future, and this is a good step in that direction," Castleford director of rugby league Danny Wilson said in a club statement confirming the signature.

Amone exceeds the Super League's quota player cap for the Tigers, though, and they will now have to shed one of their overseas-based players, being Tex Hoy, Zac Cini, Daejarn Asi, Liam Horne, Jeremiah Simbiken, Judah Rimbu or Sylvester Namo.

Namo missed the most recent game for Castleford against Wakefield, but coach Danny McGuire said a decision hasn't been made.

"No, he just didn't get selected today, and there's still a little bit going on behind the scenes and that," McGuire said.

"I don't think that's been fully decided as yet, but yeah, he's obviously not in the team at the minute. He's a great kid, and he's been really good for us. I suppose that'll all get sorted in the next few days."