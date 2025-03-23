Adam Channel doesn't just want to play in the NRL, he wants to make history.

The former USA rugby sevens international and Paris Olympian has never played a game of rugby league in his life, but after co-winning the NRL Combine in Las Vegas, he's determined to forge a path from American outlier to professional player.

Channel's journey has been anything but conventional.

Born into a home scarred by addiction and instability, he still bears the physical and emotional wounds of a horrific childhood car crash caused by his alcoholic father, an event that left him hospitalised for seven weeks and permanently changed the course of his life.

“When I was nine, we had a pretty bad car accident and everything spiralled from there,” he recalls, speaking with SMH.

“My dad was drunk-driving, myself and my two younger brothers were in the car as well.”

While his father recovered from a broken femur and facial trauma, Channel's injuries were extensive.

“I had four feet of my large intestine removed,” he said.

“I spent about seven weeks in the hospital.”

Their relationship fractured completely after the crash, and the pair remained estranged for six years.

When they eventually reconnected, it offered little in the way of healing.

“He basically told me, ‘You won't be able to do it, you should quit and get a real job.'”

Channel turned instead to rugby union as an outlet.

“Having it out and being able to go somewhere like rugby was kind of comforting,” he said.

“It was something I was drawn to and looked forward to.”

That drive eventually led to a spot on the USA sevens team and a place at the Olympic Games.

“It's been the pinnacle of my career and arguably one of the best experiences of my life.”

But his run was anything but smooth. In 2021, Channel suffered one of the most graphic injuries imaginable - a hip-drop tackle left his ankle “completely folded back”.

The damage was brutal.

“I fractured my tibia and fibula, I tore six ligaments and had 80 per cent of my cartilage ripped off the bone.”

He defied the odds once more by recovering in time to compete in the Olympics.

Now, he's eyeing an even bigger challengein cracking the NRL.

Channel knows how steep the learning curve is, but believes his athleticism, toughness and perspective offer something unique.

“I think it would be incredible to be the first American to represent in rugby league. I'd take a lot of pride in that,” he said.

“It would be very special for my family to have an achievement like that. Also, I'd like to pave the way for other Americans to come down and pursue something like this.”

Channel sees Jordan Mailata's switch from rugby league to the NFL as a template in reverse, and draws motivation from his twin brothers who he helped raise through the chaos of their upbringing.

“Growing up in situations that me and my brothers were in, having to take care of my brothers has been the greatest experience of my life,” he said.

For Channel, the NRL dream isn't about proving people wrong, though he's done plenty of that. It's about demonstrating resilience and providing hope.

“I know it's a super-cliché, but it's showing them [Channel's brothers] that if you set your mind to something, no matter how many people are doubting you, you can do it,” he said.

“Proving people wrong is something I've had to become accustomed to, but it's not my main motivator. It's to be a good role model for younger brothers.”

He's a long way from contract talks and team lists, but Adam Channel has already defied every prediction thrown his way.