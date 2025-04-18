Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco has confirmed he remains available for the 2025 State of Origin series should the call come.

The fullback was dropped for last year's series, with Penrith star fullback Dylan Edwards taking his place.

Edwards has the inside running on the number one jumper again this year in what could be a changed side under the coaching of Laurie Daley.

He will have stiff competition from the likes of Scott Drinkwater, Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell for the jersey, but Tedesco earning a recall isn't totally out of the question given his form early in the year.

Despite being available to play, Tedesco said he isn't giving it any energy.

“I will always be available. I never said that I wouldn't be. I just haven't really given that too much energy this year,” Tedesco told the media ahead of this weekend's clash between the Roosters and the Penrith Panthers.

“I feel like previously, when I was the incumbent, there was always a lot of talk before the first Origin over other players and their form.

“I've really just put my sole focus into the Roosters and leading as best I can with our young team. I feel like my leadership and my footy has been in a really good spot. So I feel like that's been good for me.

“I haven't put too much pressure on myself [about Origin selection] and just trying to win games for this club.”

Tedesco, who has 257 NRL games under his belt, is one of the most experienced players the Blues could call upon having played 23 matches for his stage, and 13 Tests for Australia.

His chances of a recall would appear slim, but his form has been strong with 200 metres per game across the first six rounds of the season to go with four try assists and 41 tackle busts, although he is yet to register a try of his own.

Tedesco said at his age, he should be falling off a cliff, but suggested he was 'really happy' with how he has been performing.

“I'm really happy with how I'm playing," the fullback said.

“I haven't scored a try and stats wise it probably doesn't look that way. But I think physically, I've been really happy with how I've been playing, putting myself in good spots defensively.

“Last year was my first full pre-season in a while, and it definitely sets me up for the start of the year. I feel fit, fast and strong.

“I know people sort of doubt that when you turn over 30, like I should be falling off a cliff or something. That's not how I see it. I still feel like I'm at the peak of my powers.”